



The passenger transport sector in the province of Alicante (which includes regular bus service drivers, school and university services, and discretionary transport) announced strikes that will take place during the month of April.

Both the UGT and CCOO unions have called partial strikes on April 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28, which will take place from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. each day.

The unions also warn that the strikes may become indefinite as of May 2 if an agreement is not reached between the employers and the unions.

The strike has been called due to the breakdown of the negotiations of the collective agreement.

The improvement of salary conditions is one of the key demands of the sector. In this sense, the union organisations are betting on a rise in wages to adapt to the increase in the CPI that increased by 5.7% in 2022 and as a consequence, the cost of living also became more expensive.

The unions also complain about working days of up to 15 hours if driving times are added, sometimes with unpaid breaks as long as four hours, and make it difficult to reconcile personal life and work life.

“We request the understanding and apologise to all the people who may be affected by this mobilisation, but they have left us no other alternative. For a fair salary and dignity of the profession,” the unions said in a statement.