



The Provincial Consortium of Alicante Firefighters intervened in a house fire in Pilar de la Horadada, which had taken hold in the first-floor home of an eight-storey apartment block.

The call to the emergency services was received at 8:01 on Tuesday morning, with fire fighters immediately sent to the eight-story building.

Arriving at the scene, the fire crews discovered that the building had been evacuated already, and so they were able to start battling the flames immediately.

Nobody was injured in the fire, thanks to the prompt actions of all those involved in the evacuation, and only material damage was suffered.