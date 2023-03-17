



Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre will invest 18 million euros to renovate its facilities during the coming months. The works, already underway, will improve the facades, the paved areas, the rest areas, the green zones and the catering areas, as well as the children’s leisure areas.

With this ambitious upgrade, Zenia Boulevard intends to strengthen its position, improving the customer experience and attracting clients from other cities with in the area of ​​influence. “With this commitment to excellence, we are increasing the quality standards that Zenia Boulevard has offered since its opening, consolidating itself as one of the best shopping centres in the province and in Spain,” said Antonio Simontalero, CEO of CBRE Investment Management, one of the centre’s management companies.

Teresa Verdugo, general director of Nhood Spain, said “the general image of the shopping centre will be preserved in accordance with its original design, recreating a Mediterranean village atmosphere that, ten years later, will see an improvement to its aesthetics and its infrastructure”.

The intention is that the works will have the least possible impact on visitors, catering establishments and shops. Thus, much of the work will be carried out at night, so that the shops and restaurants will continue to be open normally and events, concerts, workshops and promotions will continue to be offered.

Zenia Boulevard, opened in 2012, is the largest shopping centre in the province of Alicante. Located in Orihuela Costa, it enjoys more than 150 commercial premises.