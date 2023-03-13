



With an initial field of 10 Clubs from the Levante area, the Winter League was always going to be a great event, and once again, it did not fail to provide some great bowling, bond some great friendships between LLB members, and maintain the only real league competition between clubs from the North & South.

It has now been running for 30 years (longer than any other league in Spain) and has always been the “Pinnacle” competition within our region. Over the Years of competition there have been 10 different club winners, with the most wins belonging to San Miguel, who have lifted the trophy on 5 occasions.

Northern Clubs have been successful on 8 occasions, with “El Cid” winning the inaugural league.

This Year Greenlands entered 2 teams “Gladiators” & “Warriors” with the Gladiators proving too strong for most clubs, being crowned as league Champions with 2 weeks to spare. This was the second win for the club, the last in 2008 when Club Captain at the time was Derek Toozer and Pete Bonsor was a player.

2023 Saw a reversal in roles, but both players were once again present in the Greenlands winning side. Congratulations to Vistabella for their win over the “Gladiators” on away turf! The Gladiators only loss for the season.

Greenlands Gladiators fielded a squad of 17 players, with 15 taking to the Green at some time during the season. Twelve of the squad were “First Time” winners enjoying the whole experience of playing “The Real Game of Rinks with 2 Bowls”

El Rancho were the new “kids” on the block, having never participated before. The format was all new to them and although results did not go their way, their members told me they loved the Winter League and could not wait for the start of next season.

With rising costs of travel and an ageing demographic in our sport, it is understandable that many members no longer wish to participate in this event, but please bear in mind the dozens of bowlers out there that do want to play this league, twelve of them before this Year were at Greenlands. That choice should never be removed.

I have applied to be the Winter League Coordinator for the forthcoming season and will strive to ensure the league remains. Should you or your club have any ideas or suggestions to assist the further development of Winter League then feel free to contact myself.

Ideas that have already been floated;

To include 2 Triples rinks and/or include 2 pairs rinks – Play sets – Return to 4 or 5 scoring rinks.

Personally, I think it should remain “Fours” and there should be 3 or 4 scoring rinks.

Let’s see if we can get some feedback from the actual players who should have their say.

Please send any correspondence to peteandlisabonsor@hotmail.com

The Warriors and Gladiators squads will combine on March the 22nd for the Final of the Premier 20 Knockout against local rivals San Luis. Greenlands are looking to “Push the boundaries” once again, by securing the “League & Cup Double” for only the second time ever.

The imminent Summer season will see Greenlands sporting their brand new club uniform, a “sublimated” sports shirt as seen on TV at many of the World’s top venues including “Potters”

GO GREENMACHINE