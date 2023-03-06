



Pablo Samper, spokesman for Sueña Torrevieja, points out that “I want to publicly affirm that I am completely in favour of reforming the La Plasa (market) building, as we have been claiming since 2015 in which our party was born, proposing the reconversion of La Plasa as a Gastromercado, and for this we are going to propose a series of very interesting and sensible alternatives to the municipal draft”.

The proposals would be carried out from May 28, after the municipal elections, when in the words of Samper “Sueña Torrevieja was in a position to form a government”.

The proposals put forward are as follows:

New distribution of posts, without harming those who have moved from outside to other indoor locations New uses of the floors: an entire floor would be destined for commercial use, another for premises and headquarters for associations and another exclusively for Youth Services. Pedestrianisation of the block of calles Azorín and Joaquín Chapaprieta, between calle Ramón Gallud and Paseo Vistalegre Opening of a period of public exposure for citizens to submit their proposals Assessment of the option of demolishing the entire building to construct a completely new one Application for European Funds to subsidise the renovation work of the building Commitment to execute the works and complete them within a period of less than two years Carrying out an audit by an independent consultancy of the file of acquisition of the surface rights and of all the reports contained therein

On the other hand, Samper concludes by stating that after having had access to the complete file for the inspection of the acquisition of the premises of La Plasa as well as other reports that have been incorporated into it.

“We have been surprised by some aspects and technical reports quite dubious, the valuations used and the mayor’s haste in promoting the file without opening it to the participation of political groups and citizens, in addition to the fact that the settlement of the 2022 budget is not yet known, so we do not know what the true economic situation of the Council is in addition to not having any budget item enabled for this purpose to face the reform of La Plasa.

We cannot share that a municipal project, necessary for the city and which we support, is used for the political benefit of the PP mayoral candidate.