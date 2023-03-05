A DGT traffic helicopter, equipped with the Pegasus radar and road monitoring equipment, crashed on Sunday afternoon near Madrid. The aircraft, registration EC-JMK, an Aerospatiale AS 355N Twin Ecureuil, manufactured by Eurocopter and which first flew in 2005, and has an Arrius-1A engine, crashed in the Robledo de Chavela area of Madrid. The crash occurred just after 1:00 p.m., whilst the pilot was trying to make an emergency landing, for reasons which are not yet clear. Although those onboard, the pilot and an official of the DGT, are reported injured, the incident did not result in a loss of life, according to the Guardia Civil. Emergency services were quick to attend and rescue the occupants of the aircraft. An investigation will now be launched to ascertain the circumstances which led to the crash.   The post DGT Traffic Helicopter Crashes Near Madrid first appeared on N332.es - Driving In Spain.

