Home Spain Community of Madrid DGT Traffic Helicopter Crashes Near Madrid
A DGT traffic helicopter, equipped with the Pegasus radar and road monitoring equipment, crashed on Sunday afternoon near Madrid. The aircraft, registration EC-JMK, an Aerospatiale AS 355N Twin Ecureuil, manufactured by Eurocopter and which first flew in 2005, and has an Arrius-1A engine, crashed in the Robledo de Chavela area of Madrid. The crash occurred …The post DGT Traffic Helicopter Crashes Near Madrid first appeared on N332.es - Driving In Spain.