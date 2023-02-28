



The Los Verdes green party in Torrevieja has highlighted this week that the “negligence” of the PP government team “puts the people of Torrovejense at risk” by not having an action plan for emergencies such as forest fires, floods and seismic risk, as required by the law of the Generalitat 13/2010.

The environmental group highlights that the Ministry of Justice, Interior and Administration approved in 2021 and 2022 aid for the municipalities of the Valencian Community for the preparation of new local emergency plans and the review of those already approved.

However, according to Los Verdes, “the last approved emergency plan dates back to 1996, almost 30 years ago, so it is urgent to review and update it.” They also questions that the town “does not have an approved plan for forest fires” or “floods”, and that the PP “did not even bother to apply for the aforementioned aid in 2021 or 2022.”