



In an awards ceremony held in the City of Culture of Santiago de Compostela, the 104 blue trails badges, Sendero Azul, recognised by the Association for Environmental and Consumer Education (Adeac), were awarded to those municipalities lucky enough to receive the distinction, amongst which was Cabo Roig, representing Orihuela.

For the third consecutive year, the Sendero Azul Cabo Roig has received this nomination, which accredits it as an example of the recovery and enhancement of itineraries transformed into valuable resources for environmental interpretation and the enjoyment of nature. The Sendero Azul Blue Trails are ideal places for environmental awareness, understood as a tool that contributes to social change.

The flag that accredits this recognition in Orihuela was collected by Ángel Noguera, Councillor for Infrastructures, at the hands of Alfonso Rueda, President of the Galician Regional Government, Ángeles Vázquez, Minister of the Environment, Territory and Housing and José Palacios, President of Adeac.

The Cabo Roig trail runs two and a half kilometres along the Orihuela Costa, between La Caleta and Cala Capitán. It is a trail that is of great interest due to the geological materials that make up the cliffs and beaches, as well as the great historical and archaeological heritage value, such as the Cabo Roig Tower, a 16th-century watchtower-type military building, classified as an Asset of Cultural Interest.

This award is of course in addition to the Blue Flags awarded to the 11 Orihuela beaches.