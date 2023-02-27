



Los Montesinos Council continues to undertake works for the maintenance and improvement of Municipal sports facilities.

“Maintenance of the lawn and state of facilities are being carried out at the football fields, paddle tennis courts and tennis court,” said Mayor Jose Manuel Butron.

Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 football team CD Montesinos is amongst those benefitting from Los Montesinos Council providing direct aid from the €3,153,536.83 subsidies during 2022 processed from the Valencian Community.

Works of maintenance with specialised machinery includes maintenance of the CD Montesinos pitch, used by a plethora of the town’s teams, from Benjamin to senior teams.

“We continue to improve and care for our Municipal sports facilities,” added Mayor Butron.