



Orihuela Council has put out to tender the operation of the cafeteria and/or dining room service at the Alameda del Mar Municipal Social Centre on the Orihuela Costa.

The running of the facility is now open to interested companies, SMEs or self-employed persons to present their offers to provide this service.

According to María del Carmen Moreno Gómez, Councillor for Social Welfare, the service “has not been offered since June 2021 due to the retirement of the previous awardee, without the previous person in charge of the department taking charge of the implementation of a much-needed service for the users of this social centre. This is further proof of the carelessness of the previous government team, and that once again, we have provided a solution”.

María del Carmen Moreno affirms that “finally and as soon as this contract is awarded, the users of the Alameda del Mar Social Centre will be able to enjoy the cafeteria service that they have been demanding for nearly two years. In this way we improve one of the meeting places for our citizens on the coast”.

The contract has a duration of two years and the fee to be paid for this period is 2,331.94 euro. Those interested in participating in this tender have until March 10 to submit their offers.