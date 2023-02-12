Torrevieja council has approved the budget for the hiring of the pyrotechnics services, broken down into two separate contrats. The base tender budget amounts to 180,870 euro (an annual total of 74,740 euro, plus IVA) and the duration of the contract is established at two years and a possible extension of one year. Part of the new contract will include a clause to reduce the noise level generated by the fireworks, or at least the assessment thereof. There is also a sustainability clause to deal with the remains of the fireworks, and the successful bidder will have to process their own permits for each show. The post Torrevieja Approves 180 Thousand Euro Budget for Fireworks first appeared on This Is Torrevieja - News and events from Torrevieja.

