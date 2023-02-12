



The Civil Guard has arrested a 43-year-old truck driver in Orihuela accused of killing a driver in Albacete while changing a wheel on his car on the side of the road, and fleeing.

The man arrested has been accused of a crime of reckless homicide and another of leaving the scene of the accident.

The fatal accident occurred on the A-30 highway, in the municipality of Albacete.

Specialists carried out a visual inspection at the scene and collected the traces that would allow the identification of the vehicle that caused the hit-and-run. Within just a few hours they were able to locate the truck involved and arrest its driver in Orihuela .