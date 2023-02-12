



The Congress of Deputies this week approved the new Animal Welfare Law that had caused a rift between the government partners of PSOE and Unidas Podemos on account of whether hunting dogs should or should not be included, and the legislation will now be taken to the Senate to continue with its processing before entering into law.

In addition to voting on the introduction of the new Animal Welfare Law, there was also a vote of the reform of the Criminal Code, in order to strengthen some of the penalties for existing offences.

One of the key points within the Animal Welfare Law is the tougher penalties for mistreatment. Animal abandonment could cost between 500 and 10,000 euro in a fine, which would increase depending on the circumstances in which this act was committed. If considered ‘serious’, this act could be sanctioned with fines of between 10,001 and 50,000 euro, while if it is ‘very serious’, the sanction would be between 50,001 and 200,000 euro.

To try to reduce uncontrolled breeding and future abandonment, the regulations establish the obligation to sterilise all pets that live outside the interior of the homes.

It is intended to create a list for the identification of companion animals, to establish which animals can live with people and which cannot. A period of 4 years has been approved for a list of which animals are permitted as pets.

One of the recent discussion topics has been whether this would result in animals such as hamsters and rabbits being outlawed. The Government has stated that this list is being worked on, and so the list of prohibited pets is not confirmed, but whatever animal species does make the prohibited list, existing owners will still be able to keep them until their natural death, so long as they register those which do make the list.

Those who wish to obtain a dog, a cat or a ferret will no longer be able to buy them in pet stores. These establishments will be prohibited from exhibiting them, exposing them for commercial purposes and proceeding with their sale. Pet shops will have a period of 12 months to apply this law. The sale of birds, rodents and fish will still be allowed.

The rule also prohibits the breeding of these animals. It will only be allowed in the case of registered breeders. It is important to note that whoever wants to have puppies must register with the Companion Animal Breeders Registry. If they do not, they could face a financial penalty of between 500 and 1,000 euro.

Mandatory supervision will be required for all pets, and they cannot be unsupervised for more than three consecutive days. In the case of dogs, they cannot be left alone in a home for longer than 24 hours. In addition, it is prohibited for the animal to live on balconies, basements, terraces, and cannot be left alone in the car.

“Zero slaughter” means that it is prohibited to end the life of companion animals without a duly justified cause, such as health reasons. Overcrowding in animal shelters is not a justifiable reason.

Vaccination will be mandatory for all pets to protect them from diseases.

One of the most controversial points was the rule that dictates that all people who want to have a dog must take a prior course, while those who already own one will have a period of two years to do so.

Humans aren’t the only ones who will have to pass the course. After the approval of the Animal Welfare Law, certain breeds of dogs will no longer be considered dangerous by definition, but rather all dogs must pass an obedience and behaviour test and those that do not pass must wear a muzzle and be on a short leash, irrespective of breed, until they pass a test following an approved training course.

The use of animals in public shows such as circuses will be prohibited nationally, a measure that has previously been taken by other Spanish cities. Finally, dolphinariums and zoos will be transformed into animal recovery centres.

Regarding the hurdle prior to the votes on whether hunting dogs should be included in the law. Despite the instance by many that they should be, they are excluded.