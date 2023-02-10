



The La Fuente Municipal Art Centre opens its doors to the Aitor Pablogorrán photography exhibition, which will run until the 28th of February.

Jáitor, as he is known in the art world, was born in Bilbao and completed his degree in Technical Architecture in Barcelona, a profession to which he dedicated himself for 16 years.

A drastic change of direction in his personal and working life leads him to a “complete recognition of himself”, as he himself defines it, from which he starts to write poetry and to reflect in his photographs the beauty, peace, silence and serene love that floods his existence.

Under the title “Land, Sea and Flowers”, he creates an intimate exhibition, especially in his poetry, that shows a strong mystic and intimate character, which he exhibits together with his photographic work, complemented also by beautiful compositions created with stones obtained from the heart of the Mediterranean.

And this exhibition revolves around the Mediterranean. His photos capture the stillness and magnificence of its flowers, of the water and the buildings of the surroundings, as a wake-up call to the viewer. An invitation to take a break in a life caught up in rushing.

Attending the inauguration was Mojácar Culture Councillor, Raquel Belmonte, who went around the exhibition accompanied by its creator and was able to discuss different aspects of his works with the artist.

Raquel Belmonte highlighted the importance of photography and its increasingly important role in the art world, as well as the quality of the works on show in this exhibition. She also underlined the support of the Local Council for all the different artistic disciplines and for their creators, “who will always have a place in this municipal hall.”

Mojácar, has throughout its history welcomed important creators and today still retains that special sensitivity and sincere hospitality towards all those who want to visit or settle in the municipality.

The La Fuente Municipal Art Centre is open mornings from Tuesday to Sunday from 11am to 2pm, and Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the afternoon from 6pm to 9pm. Entry is free.