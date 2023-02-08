



The Local Police in Elche arrested a minor, reportedly under the age of 14, for assaulting the agents and fleeing while they were checking if he was dealing drugs in the Ciudad Deportiva.

The patrol received several calls alerting to the presence of several young people using drugs inside the compound. When the agents arrived, one of them fled and when he was caught, he tried to escape, assaulting one of the officers.

Among the minor’s belongings, elements of drug use were found and he was arrested for a crime of serious resistance to law enforcement officers. He was taken to police stations and his family was informed of what had happened.