



The San Fulgencio Men’s Shed held an open day on Saturday 4th February. In attendance were Stevie Spit and Marty Prior our Patrons, Councillor Sam Hull, sponsors, and members of the local community.

The turnout was above expectations resulting in over thirty new members signing up. The Shed will be open Monday – Friday from 10:00hrs – 16:00hrs. Activates that will be taking place include restoration of a pool table, three bicycles and a punch ball machine. Other projects in the pipeline include making bat boxes and other woodwork items.

The Shed has only come about because of the hard work put in by the committee, councillor Sam Hull and the cooperation of the Town Hall. A big thank you goes to our Patron Stevie Spit for the fundraising events he organised in aid of the Shed, and to everyone who came along to support them.

Barry Wallis (president)