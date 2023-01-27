



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has notified a total of 805 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update last Friday. Last week, the increase was 1,078, and this is the lowest recorded figure for some considerable time. The new cases by provinces are 120 in Castellón (195,819 in total), 272 in Alicante (535,299 in total) when last week the Alicante increase was 409, and 413 in Valencia (852,663 in total).

Of these, 449 are people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 70 from Castellón, 171 from Alicante and 208 from Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 177 people admitted for COVID, again a decline from the 223 last week, and again, the lowest figure since October, 13 of them in the ICU, last week it was 15: it breaks down to 18 in the province of Castellón, 0 in the ICU; 56 in the province of Alicante, a drop of more than half campared to the 123 last week, again the lowest in some considerable time, 6 of them in the ICU, down from 9 last week, and 103 in the province of Valencia, 7 in the ICU.

22 deaths from coronavirus have been reported since the last update, all with deaths in the last 15 days, which is not such a positive figure, as there were 23 last week, and 22 the week before. They are 12 women, between 61 and 100 years old, and 10 men between 64 and 91 years old. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 10,370: 1,247 in the province of Castellón, 3,934 in Alicante, an increase of 6 deaths, the same as last week, and 5,189 in Valencia. Of course there is always a lag in the number of deaths compared to infections of around 2 weeks, so it is hopeful that figure will reduce soon.

Overall, in January, 99 people have lost theri lives due to Covid across the Valencia region. That is a slight decline of the 101 in December, but still way above the 47 in November. In the Alicante province, 31 people died from Covid in January, 27 in December, and 13 in November.

This latest report comes as the Government announced this week that they will withdraw the mandate for masks on public transport, including planes, in about a week, although they will still remain in health settings such as hospitals, medical centres and pharmacies, amongst others.

Remember, you can get your Covid vaccine without an appointment again on Tuesday in Torrevieja hospital.