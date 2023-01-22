



Torrevieja Weekend will return to reactivate and promote local commerce in Torrevieja, taking place in 2023 from April 21 to 23, with different activities, including well-known celebrities and specialised press that involve the know-how of Torrevieja’s flagship points of commerce.

In addition, this year the Paseo Vistalegre will become the scene of the parade with a wonderful panoramic view of the sea, which is also available throughout the year by looking towards the wet bit that runs alongside.

Torrevieja Weekend vindicates some of the essential enclaves of Torrevieja such as the Lagunas de Torrevieja and La Mata Natural Park and the Real Club Náutico de Torrevieja (RCNT), in addition to its shops, an essential muscle loaded with history.

The latest creations by designer Eduardo Navarrete will also parade through this original and glamorous catwalk, with a wonderful collection inspired by Torrevieja, a parade that will put the final climax to the gala, animated and set by this well-known designer and with the staging of surprise performances (which probably means they don’t know yet, this early in the planning).

The announcement was made this week at the FITUR tourism event in Madrid.