



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has notified a total of 1,078 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update last Friday. Last week, the increase was 1,282. The new cases by provinces are 142 in Castellón (195,699 in total), 409 in Alicante (535,027 in total), whereas last week the increase in Alicante was 467, and 527 in Valencia (852,250 in total).

Of these, 614 are people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 82 from Castellón, 261 from Alicante and 271 from Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 223 people admitted for coronavirus, 15 of them in the ICU, when last week the figures were 285 and 22, respectively: Currently in hospital with Covid: 21 in the province of Castellón, 0 in the ICU; 123 in the province of Alicante, 9 of them in the ICU, last week the figures were 108 and 6; and 79 in the province of Valencia, 6 in the ICU.

23 deaths from coronavirus have been reported since the last update, all with deaths in the last 15 days. They are 8 women, between 72 and 100 years old, and 15 men between 63 and 90 years old. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 10,348: 1,243 in the province of Castellón, 3,928 in Alicante, an increase of 6, and 5,177 in Valencia.

