



The 26th edition of JUVE 2023 got underway on Monday following cancellations because of covid during the previous two years.

It is being held in Orihuela Casco, in Orihuela Costa (in the Municipal Sports Center) and in districts (day 2 in San Bartolomé, day 3 in Torremendo and day 4 in La Matanza).

The inaugural day included performances by the municipal sports school for Rhythmic Gymnastics and Modern Dance.

From today until Wednesday, January 4, there will be around fifty free sports activities including climbing wall, chess, bouncy castles, a ‘wipe out’ area with at least three tests, jumping with four trampolines, a sports area with skill games, another with traditional and strategy board games, a human table football, multi-sports, volleyball net, calisthenics or skating circuit, as well as craft workshops for families and children, face painting, magic performance, storytelling and animations with child monitors.

Mayoress Carolina Gracia attended the activity in Orihuela. “What better way to start the year than doing sports and participating in the large number of programmed activities, and above all, having fun, which is what is important,” she said.

All of the activities of JUVE 2023 can be seen at www.deportes.orihuela.es or on the social media profile of the Department of Sports.