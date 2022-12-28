



Vulnerable groups, large families, SMEs and small businesses were just some of the beneficiaries of the Agamed initiative during 2022, as throughout the last year, AGAMED has carried out nearly 50 actions linked to 9 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), thereby allocating a total of 162,669 euros in social actions.

Some of the aid included areas such as large families, SMEs, small local businesses or vulnerable groups, where the company made 384 grants from their Social Fund and a further 73 from the Social Fund that they provide in partnership with Cáritas.