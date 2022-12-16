Revisiting Retro: A Look into Some of The Most Nostalgic Games Ever Made





Despite what is considered the first video game being created in the 1950s, gaming didn’t gain massive popularity until the 70s and 80s. This is when arcade games, gaming consoles, and PC games were introduced to the public. In today’s world, gaming has become one of the most popular pastimes for children and adults alike and has become ingrained in the culture of many parts of the world.

More notably, gaming culture is rife in places like South Korea, the United States, and South Africa, the latter of which is home to twenty-four million gamers. However, gaming wouldn’t have the number of fans it does now without the likes of retro games like Tetris, Super Mario Bros. 3, Street Fighter II Turbo, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to The Past, and many more.

Despite some of those mentioned above being released in the 1980s, many gaming fans still play these iconic games today since their experience is so unique, nostalgic, and comforting, which is challenging to replicate. In this article, we discuss some of the most nostalgic games ever made, from old casino gaming to cartridge-based retro games – continue reading to find out more.

Super Mario Bros. 3

You don’t have to be a seasoned gamer to recognise that Nintendo is one of the most esteemed manufacturers of games and gaming consoles worldwide, in both modern times and retro! One of their most notable releases was in 1988 when Super Mario Bros. 3 was released to the Japanese public. As a result, it became perhaps one of the most popular instalments in the Super Mario franchise.

Super Mario Bros. 3 has been hailed as one of the greatest video games of all time by critics due to its challenging (yet enjoyable) gameplay and the introduction of many staples like the Koopalings and the world map to navigate between levels, which makes it one of the most praiseworthy additions to the Mushroom Kingdom franchise.

If you’d like to revisit this classic game, you can do so if you still have access to a working NES (or by purchasing one second-hand) or playing it free of charge on your browser through some of the most popular gaming websites. Although bear in mind that if you’re playing on your browser, you might not have access to multiplayer – which, let’s face it, was one of the best aspects of the game!

Retro Casino Games

Cartridge-based retro games aren’t the only ones that have recently experienced a big resurface. Another piece of gaming history that has gone through a cultural rebirth online is old-school casino gaming, like slots and other gambling games. Despite many casino-gaming fans opting for newer picks like fortune mouse or monopoly live, there is much to be said about the older games.

While retro casino games don’t attract new players due to their high-definition graphics or special rates, they do follow a core story which is easy to learn, making them popular for those just getting into modern casino games like fortune mouse or monopoly live and a source of nostalgia for those that have been fans for years.

Fortunately, due to the sheer expanse of online casinos, you can find on the internet you can find a list of virtual establishments like PlayLive casino that cater to both the modern and retro side of casino gaming. Consider visiting their website to rediscover some of your favourite retro casino classics, as well as modern ones like monopoly live, and see how they could deliver your daily dose of gaming nostalgia today.

Tetris

Suppose gamers could travel back in time and inform the gaming industry that a game centred around strategically placing a group of blocks would be one of the most popular games to have come out of the 1980s. In that case, we’re sure that most of the community would have laughed at you. However, despite its simple gameplay, it remains one of the highest-grossing games today.

The game garnered much popularity due to its easy-to-use controls and simple objective; to stack the differently shaped blocks falling into the pit. With the goal being to stack lines of blocks without any gaps between them, you can rotate them to create complete rows of blocks which disappear as they form.

Tetris is still popular today for many reasons, from its relaxing gameplay that enables you to take your mind off the stresses of life to not having to wait until the end of the game to see results. Due to this, despite initially being made for the legendary Gameboy console, you can play Tetris on various consoles in today’s world, from PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Switch, mobile devices, and even web browsers.

Super Mario Kart

Racing is one of the most popular gaming genres, with Nintendo’s Super Mario Kart and its several variations claiming spots at the top of the ladder. Plus, with the promise of a new addition to the franchise lurking in the future, very few gamers can forget the screaming matches you would have with friends and family members while playing Super Mario Kart or the absolute rage you’d feel as that all-to-familiar blue shell zoomed its way towards your character and threatened to knock you off the first-place podium in Mario Kart Deluxe.

Unlike some of the game’s successors, all victories in Super Mario Kart were well deserved since you don’t have the benefit of picking a souped-up kart with unique wheels – instead, you choose a racer and hit the track straight away. Despite being the game that birthed the entire franchise, it remains an incredibly playable game that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and will surely be remembered as one of the best Mario games of all time.

Space Invaders

Forget Call of Duty; the 1978 hit classic Space Invaders was the original first-person shooter. Yet instead of going head-to-head with World War II soldiers, you face off against an extra-terrestrial force alongside an iconic soundtrack.

Armed with a tiny gun, you panned across the screen; your primary objective was to stop the alien invasion from reaching the bottom of the screen, which only ended once your three lives ran out. An experience that was almost as exciting as getting a kill streak in Call of Duty!