



Flights to Spain from Manchester Airport could be caught up in scheduled departures and arrivals, due to heavy snowfall in the UK.

“Due to heavy snowfall, we have temporary closed both runways. Health and safety will always be our top priority and operations will resume at the earliest opportunity,” said a statement from Manchester Airport.

Scheduled flights from Manchester to Spain for Saturday December 10, included departures to Alicante-Elche airport.

Passengers have been advised to contact their airline for the most up-to-date flight information, with dozens of flights affected.

The Met Office has warned freezing fog, sleet and snow could bring travel disruption to parts of the UK during the coming days.

Southeast England has been covered by a yellow weather warning for snow and ice on December 11-12.

The western coast of England, Wales and the north of Northern Ireland have warnings for ice on December 10-11.

Scotland, apart from the southwest, has a yellow warning for snow and ice covering.

Flights scheduled for Spain from Manchester Airport over the weekend also included Barcelona.

Departures to Manchester Airport on December 10 included from Madrid, which landed at 7.58am.

“Flights are suspended at Manchester Airport so the runway can be cleared of snow and slush,” traffic alert service Inrix reported. “Outbound flights are on hold and Inbound flights divert to Birmingham, East Midlands or London.”

Flight arrivals affected to Manchester Airport are reportedly being diverted to other airports.