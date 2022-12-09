The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has reported a total of 2,039 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update last Friday
. The new cases by provinces are 356 in Castellón (194,296 in total), 478 in Alicante (532,262 in total)
and 1,205 in Valencia (847,100 in total).
Of these, 1,150 are people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 238 from Castellón, 281 from Alicante and 631 from Valencia.
Valencian hospitals currently have 380 people admitted for COVID, last week it was 331, and this is the highest figure reported since the method of reporting was changed in August, 15 of them in the ICU: 48 in the province of Castellón, 3 in the ICU; 104 in the province of Alicante, last week it was 91,
and this again is the highest hospitalisatoin figure since the reporting method was changed in August, 6 of them in the UCI, and 228 in the province of Valencia, 6 in the UCI.
19 coronavirus deaths have been reported since the last update, all with a death date in the last 10 days. They are 12 women between 56 and 96 years old, and 7 men between 76 and 96 years old. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 10,206: 1,220 in the province of Castellón, 3,885 in Alicante
and 5,101 in Valencia.
