



The Department of Citizen Participation in Torrevieja town hall has this week launched the latest version of their citizen participation awards scheme, “Torrevieja mi ciudad”.

The Councillor responsible for the department, Inmaculada Montesinos, has reported that the objective of this award is to recognise the work carried out by a person or entity in terms of citizen participation, with special consideration for actions aimed at promoting the associative fabric of the town, improving the quality of life of the citizens of the neighbourhood, district, or of the members of the entity, as well as the solidarity and humanitarian action carried out for the benefit of groups or individual citizens.

All entities or associations registered in the Municipal Registry of Associations of the Torrevieja City Council, and citizens of legal age registered in the town, may participate, with the deadline for submitting applications open until Saturday 17 December.

The candidacy must be proposed by an association or by an individual citizen, not by themselves, and must be presented in the City Council Registry (PROP), where the merits that the proposed candidacy proves will be exposed.

The jury will be made up of the mayor of Torrevieja, the councillor for Citizen Participation, a person attached to the council who will act as secretary, and three people as members as representatives of the group of local associations that have not opted for the award in the present annuity.

After the deadline for submission of candidacies, the jury will meet and issue the decision, which will recognise a single candidacy, and then the interested party will be notified summoning them to the award ceremony.