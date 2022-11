The General Director of Educational Infrastructures, Víctor Garcia, visited Los Montesinos school to explain to the educational community that the delegation of powers for a new EDIFICANT will soon take place.

“Our school will have three lines, with an investment of more than €3million, 18 primary units, 9 infants and three, 2-year-old classrooms.

“In total, the Ministry will invest more than €5m in our school, with the two EDIFICANT programmes,” said Los Montesinos mayor Jose Manuel Butron.