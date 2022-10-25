



The Ferrer Tennis Academy in La Nucía is currently hosting the David Ferrer Junior 2022 G5 Tournament under 18 of the ITF World Tennis Tour Junior circuit.

Players of 20 nationalities will compete, from Australia, Brazil, Costa Rica, United States, India, Belgium, Spain, Hungary, United Kingdom, Slovakia, New Zealand, Portugal, Colombia, Switzerland,

The under 18 G5 tournament features 192 players of 20 different nationalities, including women’s, men’s and doubles competitions.

The David Ferrer Junior 2022 under 18 is organised by the Ferrer Tennis Academy and the World Tennis Tour Juniors, in collaboration with the Diputación de Alicante and the Ayuntamiento de La Nucía, the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation and the Tennis Federation of the Valencian Community.

“Congratulations to the Ferrer Tennis Academy for organising the U18 International Tennis

“It is an event that will serve to consolidate the Academy and promote ‘La Nucía, Ciudad del Deporte’ at an international level thanks to tennis,” said Sergio Villalba, Councillor for Sports.

Number 1 seed Joan Torres from the Ferrer Tennis Academy, said: “It is an international tournament, where the best under 18 players from almost all over the world have come together.

Caption: Joan Torres, No 1 seed, Gonzalo Morell, manager of Ferrer Tennis Academy and Sergio Villalba, Councillor for Sports.