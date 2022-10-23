



The Pink Ladies were out in force on Friday 21st October to mark World breast cancer awareness month.

The event was another great success, once again organised in conjunction with the management of Zenia Boulevard who give such wonderful support to the AACC cancer charity.

Just along the N332 there seems to have been a reprieve for Orihuela Costa Go Karts after a UTurn by the local council and in San Fulgencio two events to look forward to, the 7th edition of the Tapas route and a free showing of The Lion King at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre.