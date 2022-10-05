



Everyone loves Harvest Festival, the time when we can give thanks to God for all the wonderful things He has given us. It is also a time when, in gratitude for what we have, we can help others. This year we are asking everyone to donate non-perishable food and household items, all of which will be distributed by the Orihuela Costa Community Food Bank to people within Campoverde and surrounding area.

Come along with your donation to our special Harvest Festival service this Sunday, October 9, at 6pm where you will be made most welcome. If you prefer, you can also simply drop off your donations at the Church at any time from 5.15pm or in The Shed after the service. Representatives of the Orihuela Costa Community Food Bank will also be available to tell us what the Food Bank does and how people can volunteer to help.

If you, or anyone you know, would benefit from receiving items from our Harvest Festival, please e-mail maggieruthdew@hotmail.com.