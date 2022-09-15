



The Councillor for Social Rights and Human Development in Crevillente, Montserrat Pineda, has announced that applications can now be submitted for financial aid to combat energy poverty in the municipality, and that registration will remain open until 21 of September.

This aid is aimed at family units in a situation of economic vulnerability and is financed by the Diputación de Alicante, with an amount of €103,293, through a nominative subsidy for social benefits for extraordinary situations caused by energy poverty.

The three requirements to apply are as follows:

Income that does not exceed €580 per month per person.

Present debts in energy supplies of electricity and water from February to September 2022, both included.

Be registered in the address for which the aid is requested and have been in the last six months at least.

Applications and the documentation to be submitted must be submitted at the Parc Nou Senior Centre, located on Carrer Vial del Parc Nou, from Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Both the application and the documentation must subsequently be registered by the applicants in the Crevillente Town Hall Entry Registry.

The aid will be a single payment for the amount of the debt that is accredited and must be justified later with the payment receipts for supplies for the concept to which they are directed. If you need more information, you can go to the Parc Nou Senior Centre or call 966 682 208.