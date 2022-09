As of Monday 5 September 2022, at the end of the summer season, the outdoor swimming pool at the Torrevieja Sports City will close, and the indoor pool will OPEN.

The indoor pool, located inside the Palacio de Deportes Tavi y Carmona, will be open as follows:

Monday from 9:15 to 22:00 h.

Tuesday to Friday from 8:15 to 22:00.

Saturday from 8:15 to 19:00 h.

Sunday from 8:15 to 13:00 h.