



Despite the fact the sector suffered considerable setbacks in the height of the pandemic, hospitality has seen a boost in reservations this summer, with the Alicante province leading the way in the whole of Spain.

This has been revealed by a study carried out by the company, The Fork, which shows that Alicante is the Spanish province in which anticipated demand has increased the most compared to 2019, followed by another Valencian province, Castellón, in second position in that national list.

The recovery of international tourism after two years that severely restricted its arrival for the health reasons imposed by Covid are a good base. But not all. The growth that has occurred in the province of Alicante is exceptional with 128% compared to the 2019 data.

The numbers from Alicante stand out in particular because the growth in Spain offered by this portal is 60% compared to the figures for three years ago. And it is that, as they highlight, the requests that have been made this July and August were already much higher compared to those that had been made in the first semester with a rise of 48%.

And there are four cities in the province that have driven this increase. According to the numbers in this study, a 128% increase has come from Altea, Dénia, Benidorm and Xàbia. In the north of the Valencian Community, Castellón has gone on to have 90% more reservations. As highlighted in the firm, this is how pre-pandemic levels are exceeded.

The Fork also gives its name to the four places most desired by diners in the Valencian Community. Between July and August, the tables at El Coso del Mar – Hotel El Coso (Valencia), D-vora (Benidorm), In Bocca al Lupo Calpe (Calpe) and Tossal d’Altea (Altea) have been the most wanted.