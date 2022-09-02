



According to the latest estimates made by the daily mortality monitoring system for all causes (MoMo), prepared by the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII), more than 4,650 people have died this summer in Spain from heat-related causes, 304 of them in the Valencia region, and of those, 205 are in the Alicante province.

The successive heat waves that have hit the country throughout the summer months, especially in July, have substantially increased excess mortality, since of the 20,291 more deaths than expected between June, July and August, 4,655 are attributed to temperature.

In fact, as can be seen from the report, July was the month in which the most deaths from this cause were reported (2,223), followed by August (1,602) and June (830). These data double the record of deaths attributable to the highest heat for these dates, registered in 2017 (more than 2,800 cases).

By autonomous communities, in the summer months Madrid is the region that has registered the most deaths from heat-related causes (1,292), followed at a great distance by Castilla y León (576) and Catalonia (575). Likewise, in Andalusia 439 have been reported, in Aragón 309, in Asturias 21, in the Balearic Islands 5 and in the Canary Islands 40.

In Cantabria, one more death than expected due to heat has been reported, in Castilla-La Mancha 338, in the Valencian Community 304, in Extremadura 220, in Galicia 228, in Murcia 5, in Navarra 117, in the Basque Country 133, in La Rioja 50, in Ceuta 2 and in Melilla 1.