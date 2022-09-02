



The Mayor of Los Alcázares, Mario Pérez Cervera, has visited the completed works of the bypass of the D7 channel together with the president of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation, Mario Urrea, and the delegate of the government of the Region of Murcia, Pepe Vélez.

The works began a year ago after the repeated request of the residents of Los Alcázares, and the Stop Floods platform, resulting in “One less black spot that Los Alcázares has to face future torrential rains,” expressed the mayor.

During the visit, they have also been able to check the cleaning and clearing work that is being carried out on the D7 channel to minimise the risk of flooding and prevent a possible episode of heavy rains.

“This is a cleaning that the Segura Hydrographic Confederation does annually, but it is very necessary to allow the water to flow through without any kind of complication in the event of heavy rains,” explains Mario Pérez Cervera.

After the on-site visit of the D7 channel, the mayor and the delegates held a meeting in the town hall in which they discussed future works to be carried out to prevent flooding.

“I have asked them to speed up the rest of the projects to prevent flooding in the municipality, such as measure 1886 of the Flood Risk Management Plan, of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation. This measure would be carried out outside Los Alcázares and would prevent the water from reaching the municipality as it has until now,” explains Mario Pérez Cervera.

Another of the future works for which the mayor of Los Alcázares has requested speed is the improvement of the connection of the D7 canal with the Albujón boulevard to prevent the water from backing up in the canal when the boulevard reaches maximum capacity”