



The vice president of the Government of the Generalitat Valenciana, Aitana Mas, from the Compromís group, has declared that it necessary that “at some point” to have a debate on the future of the “bous al carrer”, after seven people have died this summer in the Valencian Community during the local bullfighting events.

The bous al carrer is a typical popular bullfighting festival, where wild cattle are released, driven, fought or attacked, usually in the streets. In this sense, events such as the running of the bulls, and the bou de corri are included in this category, amongst others.

Asked about this issue after the extraordinary meeting of the Valencian Government to approve aid to those affected by the forest fires, Mas has advocated that while this debate is taking place, the current regulations of the Valencian Community be complied with “to the letter”, which are one of the most restrictive in Spain.

Meanwhile, the general secretary of the Partido Popular of the Valencian Community, María José Catalá, has pointed out that “the solution is not to prohibit the events but to make the population aware so that it complies with the regulations”.

“The Valencian Community has a very important feeling and roots regarding traditional festivals that must be respected. We have very demanding regulations regarding the celebration of bullfighting. What needs to be done is to make the population aware so that it complies with this regulation and that the celebration of the traditional festivities can take place under normal conditions because the bous al carrer are part of the hallmarks of our Valencian Community. There is a forceful regulation that we have to comply with and that people have to become aware of the importance of complying with it for their safety”.

The PP leader has indicated that “we do not agree with the approach of the vice president of the Consell because the solution to this type of problematic situation cannot always be to prohibit. We are in a democracy where there is freedom and clear rules that regulate this type of situation.”

There are currently 270 municipalities in the Valencian Community that traditionally celebrate bullfighting in some form at their festivals.