



The Municipal Institute of Culture “Joaquín Chapaprieta” is pleased to announce that the Orquesta Sinfónica de la Comunitat Valenciana will perform a concert in Torrevieja on Saturday 3 September, at 19:00 in the International Auditorium.

Entry to the event will be free, no invitation needed, until the capacity of 1,400 seats is filled.

The performance of this concert of the Symphony Orchestra of the Valencian Community, conducted by James Gaffigan, aims to continue the promotion of culture in general, and symphonic music in particular, to attract the best orchestras at the national level to the facilities in Torrevieja, as has been the case of the National Orchestra of Spain, the Valencian Community or the support of the program of the Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra.