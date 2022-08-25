



Grandchild survives in tragic accident

AN unnamed British woman aged 58 that was travelling on a rented mobility scooter in Benidorm has died after veering off the edge of the road and plunging down a steep rocky slope.

The tragic accident occured on the route from the Rincon area of town to the emblematic cross.

It is reported the deceased’s 8 year-old grandchild was a passenger on the mobility scooter. It is understood that the child did not sustain serious injuries.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of the edificio Villamarina building in Benidorm.

Reports state another person travelling on a similar scooter with the deceased tried to unsuccessfully reach her, sustaining injuries in doing so.

Emergency services attended the scene, including a paramedic ambulance.

The Provincial Firefighters based in the Benidorm Park also attended to scene in the vicinity of the Paraje de la Cruz de Benidorm, located in the Sierra Helada Natural Park.

The Fire Department and several vehicles collaborated with the Benidorm Local Police and SAMU Sanitary Technicians, who performed resuscitation maneuvers on the woman, but were unable to save her.

The fire department consisted of a command unit, a heavy rural pump, a sergeant, a corporal and three firefighters from the Benidorm park.

Caption: Emergency services at the scene after woman veered off cliff on mobility scooter.