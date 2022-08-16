



CD Montesinos have begun pre-season ahead of the 2022-23 season getting underway on September 18.

All pre-season matches will be at home, kicking-off at 2030 – 2100hrs (TBC) with the opening game being against Thader on August 20.

Pre-season fixtures include:

22nd August Redovan; 24th August Formentera; 31st August Torry “B”;

3rd September Horadada; 7th September Saladar.

On September 9 Monte will host Popular Orihuela in the club’s annual Fred Griggs Trophy. Times and dates to be confirmed.

CD Montesinos’ joint coach Alfredo Macia said a creditable third place was within grasp during the 2021-22 season, that petered out in latter games: “Overall, we were happy with the way the season panned out.

“A core of four or five teams would be vying for top spot this season, the primary target would be to be as safe as possible in the Valencian 1st Regional Group 9. We shall see what we can achieve.”

Monte will have a 22 players’ squad, retaining players from last season with renewed contracts, being Fernando, Paco, Dani Saez, Gocu, Arturo, Victor, Vincente, Sergio Ruiz (GK), Pato, Girona and Oussama.

New signings include Fernando Torrent, Poyatos, Kevin (not Tallon), Valentin Perez, Pamies, Jésus, Ivan (GK) and Dani Sawyer.

Pipo has retired, with goalkeeper Carlos departing, along with Macca, Damian, Diego Barroso, Luis, Kevin Tallon and Adrian.

Monte joint coaches Alfredo and his brother said: “We would like to thank The Full Monte for their continuing support, both on and off the pitch.

“We hope that the team will continue to bond with the fantastic supporters base in the future.”

Caption: Stalwart Fernando signed new contract at Monte.