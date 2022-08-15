Success as ‘Macca’ takes Bulgaria to final Sunday





La Manga Torrevieja CC coach Andrew ‘Macca’ McCulloch talks exclusively to The Leader after coaching the Bulgaria Men’s National Cricket team in their ICC 2024 T20 World Cup qualification matches in Finland.

WHEN I was approached by the Bulgarian Cricket Federation we discussed what success would look like in the ICC 2024 T20 World qualifiers Tournament, said Macca.

“We all agreed that at this stage of the squad’s development, success in the qualifiers would be getting a game on the final Sunday.

“By beating Slovenia in the Group B Sub Regional Europe qualifier stage, we achieved this,” said Macca.

“The next challenge was to beat the Czech Republic in the 7th/8th play off match, however we came up just short.

“A lot of positives can be taken from the Tournament, now it’s up to the group to keep learning, work hard and aim to be stronger at the next European Qualifying Tournament,” he said.

Nothing has been confirmed yet from the ICC, regarding the next qualifying tournament.