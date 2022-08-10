The Vega Sur Fire Station in Torrevieja attended a call out  to C/Paganini in the La Siesta Urbanization after two vehicles went up in flames.

“A pump truck and several firefighters attended the scene of the fire, which was put out in minutes.

“The vehicles, despite attempts by the Local Police and Firefighters, have been completely burned out.

“No personal injuries were sustained in the incident,” said a spokesperson from Torrevieja Emergency services.

La Siesta vehicles Up in flames

The latest incident involving vehicles adds to previous call outs to the emergency services in the first week of August.

A local resident said: “Many municipal surveillance cameras are needed and security personnel to control the situation.”

