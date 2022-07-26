



A petition to stop the Alicante Plaza craft market stallholders from trading has been signed by hundreds of people as the fate of closure awaits.

“We don’t know when the craft market will close, but there are many people who are fighting for it to remain,” market stall holder Nur exclusively told The Leader.

Nur, from Istanbul in Turkey, said: “I have been here for 22 years and now the Alicante Town Hall want to close the craft market stalls.

“We are told that discussions are taking place, but we don’t know any date planned for when the craft market stallholders will have to close.”

The popular tourist craft market attraction is a short distance from the Alicante maritime museum and other attractions in the city.

“The people who live nearby to the craft market want the market to remain open,” said Nur.

“They are amongst the people who have signed the petition against the closure.

“These people reply on work for their families and children,” she added.

A lady from Ireland, who was on holiday in Alicante, said: “It’s a shame to hear that the craft market is going to close.”