



Bulgarian National Cricket team coached by La Manga Torrevieja CC’s Andrew McCulloch travelled to Helsinki ahead of their match against Guernsey in the Europe Sub-Regional qualifiers for the ICC 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup.

“We got beat, however, the boys were outstanding in the field, restricting them to 129 for 8 which was superb,” coach McCulloch told The Leader.

Bulgaria faced Guernsey in their opening Group B fixture and McCulloch said: “Unfortunately the gulf in class of bowling between Guernsey and what the Bulgarian boys face normally was immense. I’m really proud of them.”

Group B features Bulgaria, Guernsey, Austria, Luxembourg and Slovenia with matches played during July and August: “Next up is Slovenia,” added McCulloch.