Bulgarian National Cricket team coached by La Manga Torrevieja CC’s Andrew McCulloch travelled to Helsinki ahead of their match against Guernsey in the Europe Sub-Regional qualifiers for the ICC 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup.

“We got beat, however, the boys were outstanding in the field, restricting them to 129 for 8 which was superb,” coach McCulloch told The Leader.

Bulgaria faced Guernsey in their opening Group B fixture and McCulloch said: “Unfortunately the gulf in class of bowling between Guernsey and what the Bulgarian boys face normally was immense. I’m really proud of them.”

Group B features Bulgaria, Guernsey, Austria, Luxembourg and Slovenia with matches played during July and August: “Next up is Slovenia,” added McCulloch.

close

theleader.info

Sign up to theleader.info for breaking news
and regular updates!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR