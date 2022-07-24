



By Andrew Atkinson EXCLUSIVE

Former Real Madrid prodigy Alvaro Fernandez could be set to join Preston North End on loan from Manchester United.

“I have spoken to two players and we have got proposals out – we’re ready to go when they are,” said Preston gaffer Ryan Lowe.

Wing-back Fernandez, 19, who was in United’s first-team squad under Ralf Rangnick in April, was at Deepdale in conversation with club advisor Peter Ridsdale ahead The Lilywhites pre-season friendly against Leicester City on July 23.

Born in Ferrol, Fernández started his career with Galicia de Caranza, Racing de Ferrol and Deportivo de La Coruña, joining Real Madrid in 2017.

Fernández signed for United from Real Madrid in September 2020 on a four-year contract, following interest from Barcelona and Manchester City.

Fernández was a regular for the under-23 team in his first season at United, making 20 league appearances and one in the EFL Trophy, also featuring for the u-18s, and playing in the FA Youth Cup.

Preston have made a loan offer for the Old Trafford teenager, with other Championship club’s and Premier League interest.

Spain under 19 international Fernandez won the Reds U-23 Player of the Year Award last season: “We have made the contact and it’s down to parent clubs. We’re working very hard behind the scenes. They are our targets and they are interested in coming to play for Preston North End.

“We’ve got a couple of loans lined up. One is agreed in sort of principle. It’s not far away. We’re in discussions and the quicker we get them done, the better,” said Lowe.

