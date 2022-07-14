



Crevillente town hall has this week opened two new sports features, which can be used as volleyball courts, or converted into a large beach football arena, and which from now on will be available to users at the Complex Poliesportiu Félix Candela.

The Mayor of Crevillente, José Manuel Penalva, and the Councillor for Sports, Marcelino Giménez, visited the sports centre, which they are improving after the completion of the works.

The mayor has stated that this is “a new facility that entails an expansion of the sports offer for the Crevillentins and Crevillentines and is completely connected to the land and where the future Summer Pool will be located”, construction work which is expected to start before the end of the year, and it will also complement the construction of a skate park area.

According to the councillor of Public Spaces, Marcelino Giménez, all the courts have both the regulatory measures and the objective of being able to join official competitions. This space also allows it to be used with two paddle tennis courts, and to join recreational activities at municipal sports schools and physical training exercises.

“This government team has always had a vision of the present and the future for Crevillente and is building sports facilities that are left behind. In an inland town like ours, it is important to have both a swimming pool and we believe that it would be very interesting to complement both sand courts. Looking to the future, these beach sand courts will be connected to the pool, which will be only a few metres away. From the council we will continue to work because the sports facilities of Crevillente are becoming a benchmark in the provincial sphere”, the mayor affirmed.

The department of sports says that the price for these new installations will be €11/hour for minors and €15/hour for adults at the Platja football camp, and €6/hour for minors and €8/hour for adults on the volleyball courts. Beach volleyball courts and paddle tennis courts can be booked through the web: https://pmdcrevillent.deporsite.net/, while the beach soccer court will be available for reservation in the next few weeks.