



A 45-year-old man drowned on Wednesday on Playa El Carabassí in Elche.

Members of the rescue and lifeguard service pulled the unconscious bather out of the water and attempted to revive him, before being joined by both a SAMU and Advanced Life Support ambulances sent from El Altet.

Despite the lifeguards having started cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres, which the health team continued, the man had died.

The autopsy will now determine the causes of death.

Meanwhile, a 43-year-old man of Danish nationality died this Wednesday morning when he was bathing on the Arenales del Sol beach.

Police sources indicate that the deceased may have suffered a heart attack, since his brother was there and has explained to the Police that he was hypertensive and suffered from heart problems.

Another 73-year-old man also died while bathing on the Poniente beach in Benidorm. Three other bathers have had to be treated today by the health services, two in swimming pools in Sant Joan d’Alacant and El Campello and another on Muchavista beach.

And in Calpe, a paramedic ambulance team managed to revive a 45-year-old swimmer on Thursday.