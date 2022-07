Santa Pola town hall has published a local ordinance which extends the opening hours of bars and restaurants in the town.

That means that throughout the summer, until 11 September, hospitality venues are permitted to stay open longer on Fridays, Saturdays, and the eve of holidays.

Cafes (with theatre shows or concerts), pubs, and karaoke venues can now stay open on these days until 4 am. Restaurants, Cyber ​​Cafés, Cafés and bars, and coffee shops can also stay open until 2:30 am.