



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has reported a total of 8,789 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update. The new cases by province are 756 in Castellón (180,568 in total), 2,632 in Alicante (505,653 in total) and 5,401 in Valencia (790,876 in total). Of these, 3,775 are from people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 356 from Castellón, 1,141 from Alicante and 2,278 from Valencia. Valencian hospitals currently have 993 people admitted, 42 of them in the ICU: 140 in the province of Castellón, 4 in the ICU; 347 in the province of Alicante, 15 of them in the ICU; and 506 in the province of Valencia, 23 in the ICU. 18 coronavirus deaths have been reported since the last update, all with a death date in the last 7 days. They are 11 women between 69 and 99 years old, and 7 men between 64 and 89 years old. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 9,538: 1,124 in the province of Castellón, 3,621 in Alicante and 4,793 in Valencia. Meanwhile, given the now worrying increase in cases across Spain, the Ministry of Health is calling for prudence, and are recommending that everyone wears a mask in enclosed spaces or at busy events.