



The Municipal Theatre Workshop, which is part of the Department of Culture in Pilar de la Horadada, has been producing its theatre show from June 7 to 22, with the representation of five plays, through it’s different groups: opening act, comedians, satyrs, tragicomics and playwrights, in which the students have interpreted dialogues full of humour and originality, with humorous and thoughtful interpretive performances.

Both José María Pérez, Mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, and Darío Quesada, delegate for Culture, attended and supported the exhibition, appreciating the effort and dedication of all those involved in it’s production.

In recognition of the work carried out during the course, they handed out certificates to the different groups, with dramatised images of all the participants, as well as bibliographic copies so that they can enjoy the pleasure of reading, which brings so many benefits to personal development. .

The next course will begin in September with the addition of a group for adults.