



There will be eight teams from the UK carrying out their pre season training camps at San Pedro del Pinatar during the coming weeks including Premier League Nottingham Forest, following their return to the English Premier League after 23 years.

They are currently scheduled to play Coventry City at the training camp on 8 July.

Aberdeen, Livingston and St. Johnstone from Scotland, Portsmouth, Bradford City and Crawley Town from England and the Wales women’s team complete the list of British teams that will be setting up training Camps on the Costa Cálida.

The Wales women’s team and Livingston were the first to arrive on June 22. Both teams will stay until the 29th taking advantage of their stay to play friendly matches against local sides. The game between Wales and New Zealand stands out in preparation for the next Women’s World Cup to be played in Oceania in 2024.

St. Johnstone and Aberdeen from the Scottish Premiership are the next to arrive and will play a friendly at Pinatar Arena on July 1 at 12:00.

Next in will be Crawley Town, Bradford City AFC and Portsmouth FC who will each spend a week or more diring month of July in San Pedro del Pinatar.

Finally, Forest, led by Steve Cooper, will stay at Pinatar Arena until July 9 as they did in 2019 but this time the stakes are rather higher as they prepare to return to the Premier League.

Toward the end of the month the senior teams from Saudi Arabia, Colombia and Venezuela will arrive as Pinatar Arena resumes its activity with the start of the summer season.

Keep up to date with all the friendly fixtures that are currently being scheduled between the visitors in this column. As soon as the details are known they will be published at www.theleader.info