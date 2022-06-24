



Officers from the National Police have arrested six people in the town of Dolores who were allegedly part of a criminal organisation highly specialised in robbery with force, specifically in the assault on homes with violence or intimidation with firearms.

The investigation has been carried out by agents of the Specialised Crime Group of the Alicante Judicial Police Brigade and agents of the Narcotics Group have also participated.

The officers focused their investigations on a man who had just been released from prison and who had several records for violent crimes and crimes against property, the Police said in a statement.

This person had previously been arrested, accused of assaulting homes with violence, dismantling the criminal group in which he participated. Once released for these events, he was allegedly trying to reorganise and reconstitute a criminal group to dedicate himself to this type of serious criminal offences in which he was highly specialised.

The agents carried out surveillance and discreet monitoring and, in this way, managed to identify all the alleged members of the organisation, they also located their homes and a warehouse they used to store their tools and the vehicles they used.

It was possible to determine the participation of those investigated in several criminal acts, including an assault with weapons in a chalet in the Cañada del Fenollar in Alicante, from which they fled after threatening the residents with pistols and an attempted robbery of a high-speed vehicle, in which they also used firearms.

The investigation determined that, finally, the criminal group had been formed and was in a position to commit serious criminal offences against people. In addition, some of the members had military training acquired in the countries of Eastern Europe.

Once all the information was collected, a large special police device was developed in which the National Police agents arrested the members of the criminal organisation in the town of Dolores when they were in the vicinity of the premises they used as a base of operations.

During the police operation, a search was carried out in the warehouse where a large number of tools and effects destined to perpetrate their crimes were located, among them; portable transmission equipment, six bulletproof vests, military helmets, a taser device, a compressed air gun, gloves and balaclava, geolocation devices, large maces, zip ties an industrial vacuum packing machine, a money counting machine and other effects.

In the search, five Molotov cocktail-type incendiary devices, homemade and prepared for use, were also located, for which the support of the TEDAX specialists (Technical Specialist in Deactivation of Explosive Devices) was requested so that they could be intervened with the maximum security.

With these arrests, the criminal organisation has been completely dismantled. Those arrested, of Bulgarian, Lithuanian and Spanish nationality, aged between 29 and 47 years, were accused of the crimes belonging to a criminal organisation, robbery with violence or intimidation, illegal possession of weapons and explosives, and crime of injuries. Four of them were placed at the disposal of the Orihuela Court of Instruction.